The NFL is expected to announce that SoFi Stadium will host its second Super Bowl, multiple sources reported Wednesday.
The stadium, which is located in Inglewood, will be the site of Super Bowl LXI in 2027, ESPN, Bleacher Report and other websites reported, citing league officials.
SoFi is currently home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
The stadium previously hosted Super Bowl LVI, where the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
The NFL still has three Super Bowls scheduled before the big game returns to the L.A. area.
- 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans
- 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara
The Los Angeles area will also be hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028.