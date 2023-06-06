A vendor’s food seen toppled to the ground after she alleges a SoFi Stadium employee pushed the cart on purpose June3, 2023. (Enamoradoalex_)

A man who worked at SoFi Stadium has been fired after being accused of knocking over a hot dog stand and injuring a girl in the process.

The incident occurred Saturday night after a concert, and video taken after the incident shows cooking pans and food strewn across the sidewalk and a gutter outside the Inglewood venue.

The two carts were reportedly shoved over by a SoFi employee who works with the “guest experience” team.

One of the food carts belonged to Bakersfield resident Lesbia Tol, who told KTLA she had stepped away for a bathroom break. Her three children were looking after the cart when the alleged incident happened, and her oldest daughter was injured.

Witnesses said the worker was telling street vendors to move back, but eventually took matters into his own hands. According to the family, the 12-year-old was holding onto the cart when the man pushed it away, injuring her.

“When he pulled the car, I start crying because I was scared about it,” Marlyn Roquel, Tol’s oldest daughter, said, adding she hadn’t done anything beforehand.

In a statement, SoFi Stadium officials said they are aware of the incident and that man, who was employed by a third-party vendor, has since been terminated. They said they are working with police to “look into the matter.”

“Maintaining a safe environment is our number one priority, and we will continue to regularly evaluate staffing and protocols across all of our vendors to ensure an enjoyable entertainment experience,” the statement read.