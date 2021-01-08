Software snag partially blamed for California’s slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout

California’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts have been slower than hoped, perhaps in part because of technological problems with a management tool designed to registration to receive inoculations.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being at least partially slowed down by technical problems with a software program used by the state to coordinate vaccine distribution among a vast network of providers, according to local and state health officials.

The online software system, called PrepMod, is a vaccine management tool designed to manage vaccine waitlists and inventory as well as send email proof of vaccinations to patients. It is unclear how widespread the problem is, but some providers, ranging from public clinics to nursing home operators, say the system is at times limiting access to the much-needed vaccines.

In L.A. County the problem has affected the vaccine waitlist registry and access to vaccine registration, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday. Some nursing homes have also had difficulty accessing the system as well, said Dr. Michael Wasserman, medical director of the Eisenberg Village nursing home in Reseda and past president of the California Assn. of Long Term Care Medicine said this week.

Wasserman blamed PrepMod as well as the COVIDReadi registration site, where all California healthcare providers must enroll to receive and administer the vaccine. Both systems, he said, are “fraught with technological problems,” that hamper people’s ability to sign up for vaccines and fail to provide customer service guidance.

