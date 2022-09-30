The Santa Monica Pier is shown on June 15, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

One day after eight Los Angeles-area beaches were issued advisories due to excessive bacteria levels, several were removed from the list, bringing the total to five beaches where bacteria levels remain unsafe.

The current beaches under advisory are:

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

At these beaches, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health cautions beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters.

It is unknown what exactly caused the high bacteria levels, though experts often blame runoffs after rainstorms.

Another possible cause? Sewage, said Luke Ginger, a water quality scientist with Heal the Bay.

“Throughout the whole city, there are a lot of sewage pipes, and those pipes are deteriorating and getting older, and that’s causing a lot of sewage to leak out into our waterways,” he said.

Also on Friday, advisories were lifted for:

Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach. Near Malibu Tower 3

Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street

For information about beach conditions 24 hours a day, call the county’s hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.