One day after eight Los Angeles-area beaches were issued advisories due to excessive bacteria levels, several were removed from the list, bringing the total to five beaches where bacteria levels remain unsafe.
The current beaches under advisory are:
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
- 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach
- Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach
At these beaches, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health cautions beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters.
It is unknown what exactly caused the high bacteria levels, though experts often blame runoffs after rainstorms.
Another possible cause? Sewage, said Luke Ginger, a water quality scientist with Heal the Bay.
“Throughout the whole city, there are a lot of sewage pipes, and those pipes are deteriorating and getting older, and that’s causing a lot of sewage to leak out into our waterways,” he said.
Also on Friday, advisories were lifted for:
- Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach. Near Malibu Tower 3
- Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach
- Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
- Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street
For information about beach conditions 24 hours a day, call the county’s hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.