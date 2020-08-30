SWAT responds after reports of possible shots fired in Woodland Hills where pro-Trump caravan was passing through

A pro-Trump caravan going from Woodland Hills to Studio City on Aug. 30, 2020. (OC Hawk)

Officers responded Sunday to reports of possible shots fired on a Woodland Hills street where a large caravan of Trump supporters was passing through Sunday morning, according to LAPD.

A woman driving past the caravan on Ventura Boulevard said she heard what sounded like gunshots around 11:30 a.m. and then noticed her tire went flat after being damaged by a projectile, possibly a bullet, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Will Cooper said.

Another person then told police that a person with a firearm was in a balcony in a nearby apartment building in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard.

It’s still unclear whether any shots were fired and officers had not yet been able to make contact with any suspects as of 4 p.m., police said.

LAPD armored vehicles in Woodland Hills on Aug. 30, 2020. (OC Hawk)

Officers locked down the building and evacuated nearby units, LAPD said.

Three suspects were still barricaded at the Ventura Boulevard location as of 3:30 p.m., according to the department.

Officers have set up a perimeter and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

LAPD previously said the initial calls reported someone who was throwing bottles at passing vehicles brandished a gun in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Chalk Hill.

The pro-Trump caravan was passing through the area, going from Woodland Hills to Studio City. Video showed hundreds participating in the rally.

There were no reports of any injuries and the caravan continued on its planned route, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.