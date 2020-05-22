Some California courts start to reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

Some courts in California are slowly reopening as restrictions ease across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Contra Costa County Superior Court will reopen to the public at all locations at 8 a.m. Tuesday and resume jury trials.

Everyone in court will be required to wear face coverings and remain six feet from others. No more than 50 potential jurors will be allowed in an assembly room at any one time, and litigants may not have family members or friends attend their hearings.

Santa Clara County and Monterey County will follow suit on June 1, with similar rules for jury trials.

