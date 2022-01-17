Some Huntington Beach, Newport Beach restaurants sue insurance company over COVID-19 losses

Some restaurants in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are part of a group that are suing Farmers Insurance, alleging the company breached contracts and didn’t compensate them for losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Jan. 4 includes Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas and Wine Bar and Capone’s Italian Cucina of Huntington Beach, both owned by Chef Dino Ferraro. Newport Beach-based Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill, on the Balboa Peninsula, is also part of the suit, as are Starrs Products of Santa Clarita, Centerpark Cafe of San Diego and NJND LLC, a San Diego restaurant and retail property.
The complaint, filed by three San Diego law firms, seeks unspecified damages and demands a jury trial. A follow-up document, filed Tuesday, states the plaintiff anticipates the case will become part of a civil case involving Farmers COVID-19 business cases.
The suit alleges that denials of insurance claims by Farmers Insurance during the pandemic “leave plaintiffs in dire financial straits — precisely the situation they sought to avoid when they obtained coverage for loss of business income.”
