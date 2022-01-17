Some Huntington Beach, Newport Beach restaurants sue insurance company over COVID-19 losses

Capone’s Italian Cucina restaurant in Huntington Beach, seen in an undated photo, is involved in a lawsuit against Farmers Insurance, along with restaurants in Santa Clarita, Newport Beach and San Diego. They are alleging that Farmers breached contracts and didn’t compensate them for losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Kevin Chang / L.A. Times Community News)

Some restaurants in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are part of a group that are suing Farmers Insurance, alleging the company breached contracts and didn’t compensate them for losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Jan. 4 includes Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas and Wine Bar and Capone’s Italian Cucina of Huntington Beach, both owned by Chef Dino Ferraro. Newport Beach-based Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill, on the Balboa Peninsula, is also part of the suit, as are Starrs Products of Santa Clarita, Centerpark Cafe of San Diego and NJND LLC, a San Diego restaurant and retail property.

The complaint, filed by three San Diego law firms, seeks unspecified damages and demands a jury trial. A follow-up document, filed Tuesday, states the plaintiff anticipates the case will become part of a civil case involving Farmers COVID-19 business cases.

The suit alleges that denials of insurance claims by Farmers Insurance during the pandemic “leave plaintiffs in dire financial straits — precisely the situation they sought to avoid when they obtained coverage for loss of business income.”

