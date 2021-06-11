With the first heat wave of the season set to descend upon California next week, the City of Los Angeles is getting ready to reopen some of its public pools to help Angelenos stay cool.

On Monday, the city will reopen 26 public pools for recreational swimming after being closed for more than a year because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Others will reopen later this summer.

Last year, all L.A. city pools, as well as many public water parks and public pools throughout SoCal, remained closed, as public officials struggled to reckon with rising coronavirus infections.

But with COVID-19 vaccination progress continuing across the region, the city’s recreation and parks department announced on Friday that it’s preparing to reopen the pools.

“This year, LA City Parks pools will be providing swim lessons, aquatic team sports, junior lifeguarding, and recreational swimming following COVID-19 guidelines and protocol,” according to a news release by the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks.

In-person and online registration for joining aquatic team sports, swimming lessons and junior lifeguard will be available starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Prospective participants are welcome to visit pools in person beginning Monday before committing to a class or program, according to the city.

The map below shows the L.A. city pools set to reopen on Monday, based on the city’s announcement Friday.

Visitors will need to call the pool or visit the website for a full schedule. A list of pools reopening will also be available at L.A. City Park's website on Monday.

1/4 We're getting our pools ready for summer! While only select pools will open and COVID-19 guidelines and protocol will be in place, our Citywide Aquatics team will be offering swim lessons, aquatic team sports, and adult lap swim. pic.twitter.com/AMt2dghEye — LA City Parks (@LACityParks) June 10, 2021