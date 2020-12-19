Some L.A. community leaders relieved over Mayor Garcetti’s decision not to join Biden admin

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, shown in 2013, said this week that he will remain mayor and not take a job in the Biden administration. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

El Sereno resident Ray Rios has lost three close friends to COVID-19 and watched as the lines at a local coronavirus testing site grew longer this week, a sign of the unending pandemic.

The prospect of Mayor Eric Garcetti leaving to join President-elect Joe Biden during the health crisis was disconcerting to Rios, who said Friday that he was relieved Garcetti is staying in Los Angeles.

“Right now is no time for transition,” said Rios, who heads a homeowners association. “He needs to hold the reins to everything that’s going on.”

In a year marked by massive upheaval and anxiety brought about by the pandemic, some community leaders and activists suggested Friday there was little appetite for a change at the top of City Hall at this particular moment.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.