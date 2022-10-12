Lightning is seen in a photo tweeted by L.A. County Lifeguards on Oct. 12, 2022.

Los Angeles County Beaches from Cabrillo to Torrance and Redondo were closed Wednesday morning after lighting was observed, officials said.

“Lifeguards are clearing the water and advising patrons on the beach to seek shelter,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division tweeted just before 10 a.m. Hermosa Beach was also closed shortly after because of lighting.

The agency is working with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles to monitor the storm.

Light rain fell around the Southland overnight and into Wednesday. Rain and lighting were expected to taper off by Wednesday morning, but a chance of thunderstorms could remain in the forecast in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms moved northwest and was affecting the Long Beach, San Pedro and Palos Verdes area in the 10 a.m. hour, with the weather expected to also impact Torrance, Redondo Beach and Lakewood, according to the Weather Service. Gusty winds are also expected and residents are asked to use caution on roadways.