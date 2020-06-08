Some L.A. County libraries partially reopen with sidewalk service

Library books are seen in an undated image. (KTLA)

After being closed for months due to COVID-19, some Los Angeles County public libraries began the process of slowly reopening Monday by offering sidewalk service.

Two dozen libraries are participating in the new program, which allows the public to place holds on books, CDs and DVDs, and pick them up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, officials said.

Users can now reserve materials through the online catalog at LACountyLibrary.org or by phone, while those who had existing holds paused during the coronavirus-related closure will be notified when an item is available.

Library staff are answering phone lines from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Customers will be contracted once materials are available and can retrieve all items through contactless pickup. To do that, they should simply call the library upon arrival and their holds will be brought to a table outside.

As most county public libraries are not offering sidewalk service, officials said those interested in using the service at a location that is not their local branch can call for assistance.

“This is the first step of a phased reopening, with additional locations to be added at a later date,” the library emphasized on its website.

Also on Monday, all 85 libraries in the county reopened their bookdrops, which were also part of the closure. Library users have until July 15 to return any materials checked out before the public health emergency began in mid-March, according to officials.

Following public health recommendations, all returned items will be quarantined before they can be checked out again.

The libraries will also resume standard borrowing schedules, which is three weeks for books and CDs, and one week for DVDs.

Digital offerings, meanwhile, will still be available at LACountyLibrary.org/coronavirus.

The following L.A. County libraries are now offering sidewalk service:



A C Bilbrew Library

Agoura Hills Library

Angelo M. Iacoboni Library

Avalon Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

Claremont Helen Renwick Library

Culver City Julian Dixon Library

Diamond Bar Library

East Los Angeles Library

Huntington Park Library

La Crescenta Library Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Leland R. Weaver Library

Manhattan Beach Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Express Library

Rosemead Library

Rowland Heights Library

Stevenson Ranch Library

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

West Covina Library

West Hollywood Library