Some L.A. County locations still vaccinating people without appointments while supplies last

Some Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccination sites will continue giving the shots to people without appointments through Thursday, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Fabian Herrera told KTLA.

The following locations are vaccinating people who live and work in L.A. County without appointments, while supplies last:

The Forum in Inglewood

The Balboa Sports Complex in Encino

College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita

Cal State Northridge

Eugene A. Obregon in East Los Angeles

The Pomona Fairplex in La Verne

The L.A. County Office of Education in Downey

The Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center in Palmdale

Residents wishing to get vaccinated at those sites are still able to make appointments online. Anyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine statewide.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on April 26, 2021.