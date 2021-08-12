Some LAPD officers are getting caught ignoring department’s order to wear masks in public

With coronavirus cases once again rising across Los Angeles and within the ranks of the city’s police, LAPD officers have been ordered to wear face masks “whenever in public or in the workplace.”

More than a few cops, however, are ignoring the directive — and getting caught.

At crime scenes and traffic stops, on patrol and even inside police stations, officers have been seen and filmed without face coverings. At times, they have been recorded scoffing at the notion they should wear a mask or offering vague reasons why the rule doesn’t apply to them.

“You guys have nothing else better to do than to be on our butts about that?” an officer responded recently when William Gude, an activist critical of the LAPD, filmed a second officer making an arrest without a mask on and asked why he wasn’t complying with the department’s order.

