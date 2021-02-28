Some parts of L.A., like West Hollywood and Malibu, barely felt winter surge in virus cases

A waitress helps some customers at the outdoor seating area of The Abbey Food & Bar, on Jan. 29, 2021, in West Hollywood. California has lifted the statewide “stay at home” ban, paving the way for the return of activities such as outdoor dining with a reopening permit, in line with new strict regulations aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19. (VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

The winter surge of COVID-19 brutalized much of Los Angeles County, sending case rates and deaths skyrocketing for weeks.

Related Content Street along West Hollywood Park to close on weekend to promote outdoor dining, distancing

But in some neighborhoods, the pandemic’s wrath was barely felt.

In West Hollywood, Malibu and Playa del Rey, infection rates actually fell, or increased much less than elsewhere, according to a Times data analysis of more than 300 neighborhoods and cities across the county.

Those communities’ relative good fortune can be explained by some obvious demographic factors, such as Malibu’s low housing density and West Hollywood’s large population of singles able to work from home.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.