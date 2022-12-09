This map provided by Caltrans shows the freeway closure expected to begin on Dec. 9, 2022.

Caltrans on Friday announced they are postponing several of the planned closures of the interchange of the 10, 5 and 60 freeways in Boyle Heights.

Expected weekend rain will force a delay for some parts of the planned bridge repair and joint sealing project.

Postponed closures include:

The eastbound 10 Freeway connector to northbound 5 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The northbound 5 Freeway and westbound 60 Freeway connectors to the westbound 10 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The eastbound 10 Freeway connector to the northbound 5 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The postponement for the two Saturday night closures is due to rain, but no reason was given for the Friday night closure.

A fourth closure, the northbound 5 Freeway and westbound 60 Freeway connectors to the westbound 10 Freeway, remains scheduled. It will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Detours will be provided. For more information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or twitter.com/CaltransDist7.