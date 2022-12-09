Caltrans on Friday announced they are postponing several of the planned closures of the interchange of the 10, 5 and 60 freeways in Boyle Heights.
Expected weekend rain will force a delay for some parts of the planned bridge repair and joint sealing project.
Postponed closures include:
- The eastbound 10 Freeway connector to northbound 5 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
- The northbound 5 Freeway and westbound 60 Freeway connectors to the westbound 10 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.
- The eastbound 10 Freeway connector to the northbound 5 Freeway, which was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
The postponement for the two Saturday night closures is due to rain, but no reason was given for the Friday night closure.
A fourth closure, the northbound 5 Freeway and westbound 60 Freeway connectors to the westbound 10 Freeway, remains scheduled. It will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Detours will be provided. For more information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or twitter.com/CaltransDist7.