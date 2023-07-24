Despite an order to vacate, some of the people living in an illegal RV encampment in a Sylmar neighborhood are refusing to leave.

Last week, residents were ordered to vacate the area by Sunday, though many remain on the property along the 14000 block of Hubbard Street.

It’s unclear how many people are still at the site, but several could be seen leaving throughout the day Sunday as well as Monday morning.

Aerial video from Sky5 early Monday showed many RVs still crammed in the backyard of the home and some residents still walking around the property.

RVs remained crammed in the backyard of a Sylmar home on July 24, 2023 despite an order to vacate. (KTLA)

The residence is zoned as a single-family home not meant to accommodate so many people.

Nearly a week ago, multiple local agencies were at the property for a court-ordered inspection.

As a result, officials determined the power needed to be shut off at the property because of hazards.

The homeowner, who was apparently charging between $500 and $800 for rent, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from operating the encampment and is set to appear in court again in early August.

Toribio Camacho was one of the residents moving out Monday and he described the ordeal as stressful.

Manny Famat, who says he does maintenance for the homeowner, said forcing residents out is a form of harassment.

“They’re bulling us, they bully her, breaking every law they possibly can,” he said.

Hector Rivera, who lives nearby, was relieved many have moved on, and remained hopeful that everyone would leave and the area would be cleared.

He is one of many neighbors who had raised concerns about the sanitation and safety of the makeshift encampment.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez has said that assistance is being offered to the displaced residents and that an emergency evacuation center was set up to help.