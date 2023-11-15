More than a dozen schools in the Tustin Unified School District will reopen on Wednesday, school officials confirmed.
The schools had been closed for in-person learning since Thursday due to potentially toxic materials in the air.
Asbestos, nickel and arsenic were found in debris samples near the hangar, prompting a local state of emergency being declared.
The following schools have been cleared, according to the Tustin Unified School District:
- Arroyo Elementary School
- Benson Elementary School
- Columbus Tustin Middle School
- Foothill High School
- Guin Foss Elementary School
- Hewes Middle School
- Ladera Elementary School
- Loma Vista Elementary School
- Myford Elementary School
- Orchard Hills School
- Peters Canyon Elementary School
- Pioneer Middle School
- Red Hill Elementary School
- Tustin Memorial Academy
All other schools were listed as “pending clearance” by the city, the school district’s hangar fire school closure status webpage said.
Classes have been virtual on Monday and Tuesday at all TUSD schools since the Nov. 7 fire, which still has not been fully extinguished, as a second flare-up reignited the hangar exactly a week after it first broke out.
Virtual lessons will continue on Wednesday and until further notice at those schools until they are cleared for students to return.
Abatement crews started the long cleanup process on Sunday as flare-ups continue to burn at the historic hangar.
Visit the City of Tustin’s hangar fire resources website for more information.