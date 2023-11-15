More than a dozen schools in the Tustin Unified School District will reopen on Wednesday, school officials confirmed.

The schools had been closed for in-person learning since Thursday due to potentially toxic materials in the air.

Asbestos, nickel and arsenic were found in debris samples near the hangar, prompting a local state of emergency being declared.

The following schools have been cleared, according to the Tustin Unified School District:

Arroyo Elementary School

Benson Elementary School

Columbus Tustin Middle School

Foothill High School

Guin Foss Elementary School

Hewes Middle School

Ladera Elementary School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Myford Elementary School

Orchard Hills School

Peters Canyon Elementary School

Pioneer Middle School

Red Hill Elementary School

Tustin Memorial Academy

All other schools were listed as “pending clearance” by the city, the school district’s hangar fire school closure status webpage said.

Classes have been virtual on Monday and Tuesday at all TUSD schools since the Nov. 7 fire, which still has not been fully extinguished, as a second flare-up reignited the hangar exactly a week after it first broke out.

A second flare-up reignites at a historic WWII-era hangar in Tustin on Nov. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Virtual lessons will continue on Wednesday and until further notice at those schools until they are cleared for students to return.

Abatement crews started the long cleanup process on Sunday as flare-ups continue to burn at the historic hangar.

Visit the City of Tustin’s hangar fire resources website for more information.