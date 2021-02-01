Some SoCalGas customers say they’re seeing drastic increase on gas bills

Some Southern California Gas Co. customers say they’ve been seeing drastic increases in their gas bills over the law few months.

A spokesperson for the company says a minor rate increase — which was approved in 2019 — just went into effect in January, and residential customer may see a monthly increase of about $1.89 compared to last year. The company also said customers use three to seven times more natural gas during winter months and heating is often the biggest energy expense for households.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 1, 2021.