Hours after the U.S. presidential election was called for Joe Biden on Saturday morning, an older, dark-haired woman clutched her ash-blue jacket tighter in a chilly shadow cast by the Greystone Mansion in one of the priciest areas of Beverly Hills. She wasn’t feeling festive.

“What do you want me to say? I’m not happy,” said the woman walking on Loma Vista Drive in the 90210 ZIP Code and who, like many Beverly Hills residents asked about their perspective on the election, declined to give her name. Without going into policy specifics, the woman said that although she did not dislike Biden, she didn’t support “what he’s going to do.”