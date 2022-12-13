An arrow found in Huntington Beach is seen in an image provided by the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help after multiple arrows were found in a Huntington Beach neighborhood over the past couple of weeks.

The arrows were found on the west side of Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue, according to a series of tweets the police department posted on Friday.

Authorities are concerned that someone may be randomly shooting them into the air and a victim could be struck by a falling arrow.

An image provided by the police department showed one of the arrows measured about 17 inches.

Anyone who sees a person with a Crossbow, Compound Bow, or other device to shoot arrows was asked to contact the police department.

Detective Remington can be reached by phone at 714-960-8825, or by email at Cremington@hbpd.org.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.