Two people were arrested after a Mercedes-Benz believed to have been involved in burglaries was found in Irvine with a license plate flipping device, police said Wednesday.

Police first got a call about the car from a resident who recognized the “suspicious” vehicle as possibly being involved in previous burglaries, the Irvine Police Department said.

Officers found and stopped the vehicle in the area of Harvard Avenue and Main Street.

They discovered the car had a device that can flip the vehicle’s license plate with the push of a button.

It also had an elaborate gas siphoning device that transferred fuel directly into the vehicle’s gas tank, according to the department.

“The suspect vehicle was something out of 007 movie,” police said on Instagram.

Inside the car, officers found burglary tools, evidence of ID theft, and stolen property, officials said.

Police said they also discovered that the car itself had been previously stolen from Irvine.

Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both of Garden Grove, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Kambour is being held on $95,100 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Huynh is being held on $50,000 bail, according to county inmate records.