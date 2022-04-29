A speeding car lost control, went airborne and slammed into a Original Tommy’s in Westlake Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the restaurant at South Rampart and Beverly boulevards.

“Me and my brother were having a quick bite to eat before the Dodger game and we heard the longest skid in the world. The guy must have been doing about 100 miles per hour,” said witness Luis Hernandez.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to a local hospital after he sustained injuries during the crash, which sent pieces of the car flying.

“It literally exploded. Everything exploded. Me and my brother started running for our lives because it’s his front left tire, wheel came off and bounced on that roof and then it bounced over the awning where I was standing under,” Hernandez said.

No one else was hurt, but several parked cars were damaged by the impact, including Lenin Guadamuz’s Subaru.

“I saw the whole car go up into the air, hitting the corner of building. And I was like, I’m hoping my car is OK. That’s what I was hoping. I didn’t see the pole. Once I walked to my car, I saw the pole that was in the back of my car,” Guadamuz said.

Emergency crews were able to hoist the car out of the building.

“I was like, whoa. It seemed like something out of the movies, like ‘Matrix’ or something. It was pretty cool. I mean, it sucks, but it was cool,” Guadamuz added.