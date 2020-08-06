Son arrested on suspicion of killing couple found in their Hemet home

Quintin McCracken is seen in an undated booking photo released Aug. 5, 2020, by the Hemet Police Department.

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a man and woman who were found dead in their Hemet home the night before, officials said.

Quintin McCracken, 41, is the son of one of the victims found dead in their residence on the 5000 block of Corte Cerro, Hemet police said in a news release.

Police have not released the victims’ names, but said they were a man in his 70s and woman in her 60s. They have described the pair as a couple.

Authorities also have not revealed the victims’ manner of death, or released any information on what sort of scene they found around 10:45 p.m. Monday. They were originally called to the home to perform a welfare check.

McCracken was located in San Bernardino in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Investigators interviewed him and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of murder. They say they’ve already requested prosecutors charge him with two counts of murder.

McCracken was released from federal prison last September after serving 13 years for bank robbery, police said

Inmate records show he was being held Wednesday night in Riverside County jail. No information on bail was available.