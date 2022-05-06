A man was arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting his parents in a Bloomington motel parking lot, officials said Friday.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at the Sierra Crossing Motel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deputy arrived to find two victims in the parking lot with visible injuries.

The victims told the deputy that their adult son, later identified as 21-year-old Neftaly Nech, had assaulted them during an argument in the parking lot, according to the department.

The victims also stated that Nech had taken their cell phone by force and smashed it on the ground to prevent them from calling for help.

A resident nearby heard the argument, dialed 911 and reported the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy rendered medical aid to the victims and broadcasted a description of the suspect as other deputies conducted checked the area.

Nech fled the location and was not initially located.

Later in the afternoon, Nech returned and began arguing with both victims inside their apartment, officials said.

He was located by authorities and arrested. Nech was then transported to Central Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Investigators are attempting to locate additional witnesses who saw the incident take place in the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com