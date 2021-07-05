Son sought in father’s fatal shooting outside Rialto home: Police

Officers are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his father outside their home in Rialto Monday, officials said.

Multiple people called 911 around 11:15 a.m. to report a gunshot victim down in someone’s front yard in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street, Rialto Police Department Officer Amanda DeLeon said.

Investigators believe the incident began as a family dispute between the father and son before escalating into violence.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release his name.

Officials also have yet to identify the son, who remained outstanding later Monday afternoon, and no suspect description had been released.

Police were unsure if the son also may have suffered any injuries.

“Only one person is deceased, and that was the only person that has injuries at this point that I’m aware of,” DeLeon said.

The officer added that detectives were following up on leads and searching for any surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Anyone with information can contact the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550.

***Incident Update***

If you have any information please contact the Rialto Police Department (909)820-2550 pic.twitter.com/hNuFj07ObM — Rialto Police Department (@RialtoPolice) July 5, 2021