Man sought as suspect in Pico-Union stabbing that killed his mother, 6-year-old nephew

David Cordoba is seen in photos released Dec. 23, 2020, by the Los Angeles Police Department. The photo at left is from July 2, 2017, while the photo at right is more recent.

The man who fatally stabbed a woman and 6-year-old boy in a Pico-Union home this week was identified by investigators Wednesday as the victims’ son and uncle.

David Cordoba, 26, remains at large. He lived with his mother, Maria Rodas, at the residence on the 1800 block of 11th Place where the victims were found dead Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police discovered the grisly double homicide after a welfare check was requested at the home.

LAPD says Rodas was in her 60s, and identified Cordoba’s slain nephew as Alan. The boy didn’t live at the home but was with Rodas when they were killed.

The violence broke out during a family dispute, according to investigators.

In addition to Rodas and Alan, police say Cordoba stabbed a third relative who was taken to a hospital. The third victim is expected to survive.

Cordoba allegedly fled the crime scene, and police were continuing to search for him Wednesday. Officials believe he remains in the L.A. area.

LAPD described the suspect as a Latino man measuring around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 213-486-8700, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.