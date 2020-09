Family members are speaking out days after their loved one and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Newport Beach.

Cleusa Coffman and her dog Bob were walking in a crosswalk just after 6:30 a.m. when authorities say the two were struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver who allegedly sped through red light as he drove southbound along Irvine Avenue at Mesa Drive.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Sept. 9, 2020.