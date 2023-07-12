Two Angelenos were arrested for their alleged involvement in a “sophisticated burglary crew” that targeted a gated community in Newbury Park, then tried to burglarize a home in Irvine.

Juan Carlos Oviedo Vargas, 42, and Claritza Oviedo Vasquez, 57, both of South Los Angeles, were arrested Friday as they “appeared to case a community in the city of Irvine,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Vargas and Vasquez had previously been identified as the burglars who struck a home in a gated community in Newbury Park in June, investigators said.

The burglars had followed home the victims, who own a restaurant, and struck the home while the owners were at work, the VCSO said.

The Ventura County investigation identified and tracked the pair to Irvine, where they were seen casing a neighborhood and trying to commit a residential burglary, officials said. They were then taken into custody.

“Burglary tools were located on the suspects during the arrest,” according to the release.

Authorities then searched their home, where they say they found high-end jewelry and handbags, two-way handheld radios, vehicle trackers and cash.

In Orange County, the pair faces charges of conspiracy to commit residential burglary. They will be extradited to Ventura County, “where they will face additional residential burglary charges,” the release said.

Vargas is being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in lieu of $300,000 bail. Vasquez is being held in lieu of $700,000 at Central Women’s Jail. Both are due to appear at the Harbor Justice Center on July 19.