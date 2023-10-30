It was a strange case of too much information, and too little, when Britney Spears got pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer near her home in Thousand Oaks earlier this month.

The traffic stop occurred on Oct. 6 and was the second time she was pulled over in the area within a month.

In a body camera video obtained by TMZ, the officer approaches Spears in her white Mercedes coupe to accuse her of crossing double yellow lines.

But before he could say anything, the pop star immediately apologized and blamed her poor driving on her urgent need to use a restroom.

“Sorry, I had to tee-tee. My house is right there. I’m so sorry,” she tells the officer.

When asked to produce her driver’s license -or any form of picture identification- Spears couldn’t.

“Do you have any photo ID or anything with your name on it? I know who you are, but, uh…,” the officer says. “Is there a reason you don’t carry it with you?”

Spears tried to explain that her security team typically holds onto her identification, and she didn’t get it back after recently traveling.

The officer was cordial and appeared to be somewhat sympathetic, but he wrote her a ticket anyway and then sent her on her way.

TMZ also released body camera video from a Sept. 10 traffic stop when Spears was accused of driving 60 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone. In that case, she also didn’t have her license or proof of insurance in the car.