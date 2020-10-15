South Bay man will plead guilty to lying about white supremacist past

A former Southern California member of two white supremacist groups has agreed to plead guilty to lying about his past in order to get a security clearance and a job with a defense contractor.

Federal authorities say 23-year-old Decker Ramsay of Rolling Hills on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to making a false statement in 2018 on a questionnaire used by the government as part of its background check of prospective federal employees and contractors.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Ramsay concealed that he is a former member of the supremacist groups Vanguard America and Aryan Underground.