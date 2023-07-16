The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended their smoke advisory until Monday at noon due to the spread of the “Rabbit Fire” in Riverside County.

According to the AQMD, winds from the west will continue to push any remaining smoke towards the east and may result in Air Quality Index levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups in impacted areas.

The traveling smoke may potentially affect neighborhoods in the Hemet area, Idyllwild, San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley.

“Note that AQI levels may reach the ‘unhealthy’ category in the afternoon hours from high levels of ozone due to the current heat wave and are largely unrelated to the fires,” the South Coast AQMD said in a statement.

The South Coast AQMD recommends limiting exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

For more information, visit www.aqmd.gov/smokesafety