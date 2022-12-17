A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high.

The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper,” the South Coast AQMD stated.

The ban does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley or the High Desert.

“Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement,” the South Coast AQMD stated.

Smoke from wood burning can cause respiratory problems, including asthma attacks, which may increase emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

More information on South Coast AQMD’s “Check Before You Burn” program can be found at AirAlerts.org. An interactive map is available at aqmd.gov/CheckBeforeYouBurnMap.