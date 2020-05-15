South Coast Plaza debuts new curbside pickup system Friday

The South Coast Plaza is debuting its new curbside pickup system Friday in hopes of bringing shoppers back to the shopping center.

More than 70 businesses, including restaurants and all four department stores, are participating in the program, a news release from the South Coast Plaza stated.

A full list of participating businesses can be found at: southcoastplaza.com/scp2go/curbside

Customers will need to call in their order and will be notified by the boutique or restaurant when it is ready. They will then be asked to park in their color-coded pickup section and call the store again. The order will then be brought to their car and placed in the trunk, the news release stated.

The program at the South Coast Plaza, which is located at 3333 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa, is set to begin at 11 a.m.

The South Coast Plaza, with more than 250 shops and 30 restaurants, describes itself as the largest luxury shopping center on the West Coast. The news release said customers can expect even more shops to begin using the pickup program in the coming weeks.