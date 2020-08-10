South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa opens in-person shopping by appointment in parking garage

The Pavilion at South Coast Plaza is seen in a July 29, 2020 photo shared by the mall. (Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Past an ivy partition, a concierge greets a guest with bottled water.

As staff bustles back and forth asking customers for their names to confirm their appointments, partitions for 14 newly built suites — each labeled with a different plant, such as camellia, jasmine and peony — are pulled backward to reveal the interior, equipped with a fitting room and minor furnishings for displays.

One guest examines a clothing rack while others wait in chairs for their boutique associate to escort them to their suite.

On Friday, Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza officially opened “the Pavilion” in its northern parking structure, nearest to Bristol Street and Nordstrom’s, in an effort to provide an in-person shopping experience safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

