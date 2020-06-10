South Coast Plaza to reopen Thursday after 3-month coronavirus closure

In need of a shopping spree? South Coast Plaza will reopen Thursday, with customers required to maintain a social distance and wear face masks.

Although not all stores in the upscale shopping center will resume operations, more than 110 merchants — including Apple, Macy’s and Nordstrom — are opening their doors after being closed for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will have reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Monday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be reserved for shoppers who are most at risk of contracting the virus, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

We are excited to welcome you back tomorrow, JUNE 11. As we reopen our doors, our ongoing commitment to your health and safety is as strong as ever. Learn about our measures to keep you safe and view the list of stores and restaurants that will open: https://t.co/8qX1h5QfYp pic.twitter.com/oxJ5O4Wo4W — South Coast Plaza (@southcoastplaza) June 10, 2020