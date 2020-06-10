Live Now
South Coast Plaza to reopen Thursday after 3-month coronavirus closure

Then South Coast Plaza sign is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

In need of a shopping spree? South Coast Plaza will reopen Thursday, with customers required to maintain a social distance and wear face masks.

Although not all stores in the upscale shopping center will resume operations, more than 110 merchants — including Apple, Macy’s and Nordstrom — are opening their doors after being closed for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will have reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Monday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be reserved for shoppers who are most at risk of contracting the virus, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

