South Coast Plaza welcomes back in-store shoppers after being closed for months during pandemic

South Coast Plaza is set to reopen more than 100 stores on Thursday to shoppers with state-of-the-art safety measures in place to combat the spread of germs after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Coast Plaza, located at 3333 Bristol Street in Costa Mesa, has been closed since March 16. The retail center began offering curbside pickup from select stores on May 15, and had hoped to reopen on June 1 but local protests following the death of George Floyd kept it closed. Several high-end boutiques and department stores including Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Apple will finally welcome back shoppers at 11 a.m.

“As we reopen our doors, our ongoing commitment to your health and safety is as strong as ever,” mall officials said on Twitter.

The luxury shopping center has installed a state-of-the-art air treatment system and has improved its protocol for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces more frequently. Shoppers and employees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Face coverings are also required in parking lots and will available for shoppers who do not have one.

Several amenities, including the children’s carousel, valet and wheelchair and stroller rental, will remain closed.

South Coast Plaza will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. On Monday and Saturday, the vulnerable populations including seniors and those with underlying medical conditions will be able to shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A list of reopened stores and restaurants can be found at southcoastplaza.com/reopen/shopping.

Curbside pickup also remains in place.

