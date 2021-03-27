South El Monte community plants seedlings ahead of Cesar Chavez Day

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis hosted a day of service Saturday in honor of Cesar Chavez Day in South El Monte.

The event is meant to promote urban agriculture in the San Gabriel Valley and develop a sustainable approach to food insecurity.

Activities at the event include building raised beds, planting seedlings, weeding, seeding. It’s being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Earthworks Farm on 1210 Lerma Road.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News from South El Monte on March 27, 2021.