A 26-year-old South Gate man was arrested Friday evening in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in Big Bear Lake, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Anthony Garcia was taken into custody at his South Gate home by the South Gate Police Department, then transferred to the SBSD, the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

Garcia was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is due to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-866-0100.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.