Family, friends and colleagues honored the life of South Gate police detective Alexis Gonzalez Tuesday night.

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the police headquarters to pay their respects to the 5-year veteran of the department.

Gonzalez was off duty when he lost control of his car on Firestone Boulevard on the on-ramp of the 605 Freeway Sunday night.

He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center where he later died.

His fellow officers remembered him as a detective and a friend, with South Gate’s chief of police saying his career was “unbelievably promising.”

“The ambitious drive to be successful outside of work was limitless and his personality and character was beyond unique,” said chief Darren Arakawa. “His extended family here at the police department has been devastated and there’s been a profound sense of loss.”

Gonzales leaves behind his parents and two brothers, one of whom is also a South Gate police officer.