At least one South Gate Police Department officer shot a person on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported at about 4:50 p.m. and took place in the 8400 block of San Juan Avenue, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

No officers were hurt, but the person who was shot, identified only as a man, “was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition,” the release said.

No further information was available.

The shooting marked the second time someone was shot by a law enforcement officer in Southern California on Friday. Earlier, at least one Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot someone in Moreno Valley.