South L.A. community leaders call for city to compensate residents still displaced by fireworks explosion

Community leaders are demanding residents be compensated for the explosion that shook a South Los Angeles neighborhood and injured 17 people during what was meant to be a controlled detonation of fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The South Central Neighborhood Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for the city to pay financial compensation to those affected by the explosion and provide them with mental health services. It also demanded that those responsible for the decision to detonate the explosives be fired.

Federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives plan to leave the scene of the blast Thursday, the agency told KTLA. Crews were seen going around damaged homes to make sure they’re safe for residents’ return — more than a week after the explosion.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 8, 2021.