South L.A. community members demand answers from LAPD after fireworks explosion

South Los Angeles community members demanded answers from the Los Angeles Police Department during a town hall Monday on the June 30 fireworks detonation that went horribly wrong.

“This would never have happened in Beverly Hills, but you did it in our community because you know it’s a marginalized community,” one resident said during the meeting.

Aerial video captured the moment when a cache of illegal fireworks seized in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A. exploded, ripping apart an LAPD vehicle and injuring 17 people.

“We know there’s a lot of anger towards the LAPD and we understand that,” said Deputy Chief Al Labrada. “There’s a lot of trauma and a lot of distrust. But now is the time to come together to help those residents who are suffering now.”

