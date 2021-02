A South Los Angeles family of 15 living in one household has been left devastated after they were all infected with COVID-19.

The matriarch and two of her adult children all died of the virus within weeks of each other, leaving the family with mounting funeral costs as they try to come to terms with the loss. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 8, 2021.