A gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling methamphetamine and cocaine from a store in South Los Angeles, federal prosecutors announced.

Andrew Tate, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

According to his plea agreement, Tate owned a business named TNN Market where he sold methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine.

“Tate and co-defendant Bobby Lorenzo Reed, 58, a.k.a. “Zo” and “Z,” who owned the South Los Angeles-based store H&E Smoke and Snack Shop, referred customers to one another, supplied one another, and directed their employees to engage in drug sales and referrals in dozens of narcotics transactions from June 2017 to May 2018,” the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Tate’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Federal prosecutors have secured 10 convictions in this case.