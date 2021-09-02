South L.A. high school on lockdown after 2 gunshot victims found nearby

Santee Education Complex is seen on Sept. 2, 2021. (KTLA)

Santee Education Complex in South Los Angeles was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after one person was found shot on the perimeter and another victim was found at a nearby kindergarten, officials said.

Authorities received a call just before 2 p.m. about shots heard near the high school located at 1921 South Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

A second gunshot victim was found on the perimeter of nearby Maple Primary Center, located at 3601 Maple Ave, down the street from the high school.

The first gunshot victim was being treated on the perimeter of the high school, according to Los Angeles School Police.

The high school was placed on lockdown.

The suspected shooter was described as a Hispanic male wearing dark blue clothes and green shoes with a light blue bike.

Authorities asked the public to stay away from the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updating to this developing story.

#LASPD is treating one gunshot victim on the perimeter. #LAPD & #LAFD are onscene. Santee HS has been placed on lockdown. A perimeter has been established. Please stay clear of the area. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) September 2, 2021

Santee HS Update: Suspect described as Male/ Hispanic/ Drk Blue Clothes/ Green Shoes/ Light Blue Bike/ Unknown last direction. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) September 2, 2021