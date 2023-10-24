Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the number of victims in this case.

A man was killed after getting hit and dragged by a van in South L.A. Tuesday morning in what police believe may have been an intentional hit-and-run.

Officers were dispatched to the area of El Segundo Boulevard and Broadway in Willowbrook around 9:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to Los Angeles Police.

Witnesses told officers that a man driving a van struck another man riding a bike at 117th Street and Broadway and kept driving, dragging the victim for about a mile.

The LAPD provided this photo of a van believed to be involved in an Oct. 24, 2023, hit-and-run.

A man died and another person was severely injured after they were hit by a car in South L.A. Tuesday morning, and authorities believe it may have been intentional. (KTLA)

The crime scene at 117th & Broadway after the fatal collision. Oct. 24, 2023.

The victim became dislodged from the van at El Segundo Boulevard and Broadway, LAPD said. Oct. 24, 2023.

The crime scene at 117th & Broadway after the fatal collision. Oct. 24, 2023.

The LAPD provided this photo of a van believed to be involved in an Oct. 24, 2023, hit-and-run.

Video footage from Sky5 shows a white canopy in the middle of the intersection of El Segundo and Broadway where the victim’s body became dislodged.

Police are investigating whether the collision was intentional.

“Until we speak with this individual, we’re not sure yet,” said Detective Ryan Moreno. “But according to different witness accounts … possibly that could be the case.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with long gray or salt-and-pepper hair. He was seen driving an older model white Chevy van with distinct stripes on the side.

He was last spotted on the side of El Segundo Boulevard heading towards Broadway.

The section of Broadway between El Segundo Boulevard and Imperial Highway remained closed into the afternoon for the investigation.