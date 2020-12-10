South L.A. man fatally beaten with hammer by transient he allowed to stay on property: LASD

One person is in custody after a man was beaten to death with a hammer during an altercation on his property in South Los Angeles Wednesday night, sheriff’s officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight at a residence in the 1000 block of West 98th Street, located in the Westmont neighborhood. There, they found the victim suffering from a traumatic head injury in the backyard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The victim died after being hit in the head with a hammer during a fight with a homeless man he had allowed to stay in his backyard, investigators said. It’s unclear what prompted the physical altercation.

Authorities apprehended the suspected attacker a short distance away from the scene. They did not identify him.

No other details were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stopper by calling 800-222-8477, via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, or on the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.