South L.A. man fatally shot in front of wife and children

A South Los Angeles family is calling for justice after a husband and father was fatally shot on Sunday.

James Vargas, 30, was shot when he stopped to get food from street vendor near East 92nd Street and South Central Avenue.

Brian Zimmerman, Vargas’ best friend, said Vargas was killed in front of his wife, Elvia, and two children, Jamison and Mikaela.

Zimmerman added that Vargas was “the best guy you’d ever meet.”

“I miss him every day. I do,” Zimmerman said. “I’m not trying to get emotional right now, but I love him.”

Some suspect that Vargas was killed after he was misidentified as a gang member, though Zimmerman stressed that his friend was not affiliated with any gangs, and police have so far declined to confirm that information.

“That information is being held specifically so that we can make sure that when we speak with someone, that they’re providing us with accurate information, not information that they heard via the news,” said Lt. Bryon Roberts of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Vargas family.