South L.A. pastor who advocated for homeless arrested outside Mayor Garcetti’s house on suspicion of stalking

The Getty House in the Windsor Square neighborhood is the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor. Above, the home is seen in 2011. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A South Los Angeles pastor was arrested Tuesday outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti on suspicion of felony stalking after several days of demonstrating on the Windsor Square block.

Bail was set for Sherman Manning, who leads the Yes We Can! Worship Center, at $150,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department arrest records. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been charged, according to the district attorney’s office.

Manning said that for several days he had been walking up and down the block outside the Windsor Square residence, calling for urgent action to house homeless people on skid row during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one video broadcast on Facebook, Manning said, “The homeless have no place in which to shelter — and they have been left for dead.” He said he wants the mayor to commandeer hotels and the convention center to house people. At one point, Manning said that three homeless people from skid row had joined him and slept outside on the Windsor Square block.

