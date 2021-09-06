South L.A. pursuit, crash injures LAPD officer, civilian

A Los Angeles Police Department officer and a member of the public were injured in a crash during a pursuit in South Los Angeles Monday afternoon, according to police.

The pursuit of a vehicle officers suspected of being stolen began near Coliseum Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m., according to Lt. Saafri of the LAPD Southwest Division.

At Slauson Avenue and South Van Ness Avenue, an officer was involved in a traffic collision with a civilian’s car.

The pursuit was canceled shortly after the crash due to the suspect’s dangerous driving, Saafri said.

The civilian and the officer were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were available.

